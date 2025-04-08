John F. Joyce Sr.

John (Jack) F. Joyce Sr. of Highland Mills peacefully passed away on April 5, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 85 years old.

The son of Irish immigrants Thomas and Marie (Kearns) Joyce, he was born in Brooklyn on Aug. 19, 1939.

Jack was a family man who dearly loved his wife Josephine and enjoyed his family and living life to its fullest, either home or abroad, but especially in Isla Mujeres.

Jack proudly served his country in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne from 1957 to 1963. After his honorable discharge, he rose to the rank of sergeant with the N.Y.P.D. motorcycle division at Highway 1 in the Bronx.

After leaving the police department, he worked as a private detective at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

A devoted member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, Jack was also a member of the Sergeant Benevolence Association and proudly represented the 82nd Airborne as an Army veteran.

His life’s work reflects a profound legacy of service and honor.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: John “Jack” Joyce and his wife Janet of Clifton Park; Stephen Joyce and his wife Lisa of Royersford, Pa.; Michael Joyce and his wife Kim of Mechanicsville, VAa.; Karen Quigley of Highland Mills; and Diane Joyce of Phoenixville, Pa.; sisters Marie Mirante of Wappingers Falls and Ann Rota of Hackensack, N.J.; grandchildren: John, Timothy, Tyler, Sydney, Stephen, Matthew, Paula, Patrick, Peter, Brianna, Michael and Sean; great-grandchildren, Patrick, Alice and Ada, and by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was also predeceased by his loving wife Josephine Joyce and siblings, Thomas Joyce and Eileen Diaz.

Visitation was held April 10 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated April 11 at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes (845 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com).