On May 31, 2022, John B. Cameron, 83, passed away peacefully in his Goshen, NY home surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Gourock, Scotland to John and Annie Cameron; and he, his older sister Anne, and his parents moved to the United States to settle in Brooklyn, NY.

Growing up in an immigrant community in Brooklyn, John developed a deep appreciation for the struggles of others while making the best with what you have. (It also instilled an unwavering love of the NY Mets.) His stalwart commitment to doing what’s right and helping others led him to serve his country as an officer in the Navy on the Charles R. Ware. John’s animated retelling of his Naval time painted a vivid picture of camaraderie and innocent hijinx that always made us laugh.

John met Walda, his wife of 55 years, in St. John’s School of Law. In 1969 they moved to Orange County where he continued his commitment to serving others as an attorney with Rockland County Legal Aid. He eventually clerked for two NY State Supreme Court judges–the Hon. John W. Sweeney and Hon. Elaine Slobod. He also practiced general law in partnership with Stephen R. Hunter, Esq., at their Goshen firm.

He often helped those unable to afford legal expertise, refusing to accept payment and receiving everything from bags of onions to a chicken from grateful clients. After his retirement in 2009, John worked through the Orange County Bar Association to help veterans who qualified for pro bono legal assistance. He set a strong example for his three children, who share his passion for social justice and helping others.

John will be deeply missed but will be remembered for his commitment to doing what’s right, his generosity, and his ability to make people laugh. He is survived by his wife, Walda; three children, Devon, Barclay and Celia; his sister, Anne; and grandchildren, Camryn and Aidan.

The family will host acelebration of John’s life at Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY, on Monday, June 6 from 11:30 - 2:00 pm

A Graveside Service with Military Honors and burial will be held at 2:30 pm on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Rd., Goshen , NY

In lieu of flowers, please make donations inJohn’s honor to the Research & Recognition Project (randrproject.org)or to Doctors Without Borders.

