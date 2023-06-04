Joan Caporlingua passed away on May 31, 2023, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, New York. She was 66 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Florence (Jakubowski) Kasnia, she was born on May 6, 1957, in Queens, New York.

Joan had been the Archives Manager for NBC News in New York, New York.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 40 years, Michael Caporlingua, at home; children: Christopher Caporlingua of Clifton, New Jersey; and Stefani Devlin, and her husband, Eric of Duluth, Georgia; and her brother, Richard Kasnia and his wife, Dolores of Rhinebeck, New York.

Visitations will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, and from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, New York. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, New York. Interment will follow at Cemetery of The Highlands.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York