Jerrilyn A. McKevitt of Monroe, N.Y. passed away at her home on May 27, 2025. She was 69 years old. Daughter of the late Doris Margaret (Brickner) and John Joseph McKevitt, she was born in Teaneck, NJ on August 21, 1955.

Jerrilyn was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Monroe, and worked as an Assembler for Karlyn Industries, Inc. in Southfields, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving sister, Jacquelyn Scea of Bergenfield, N.J.; nephews Jaymie and J.J.; niece Tanya; and sister-in-law Barbara.

In addition to her parents, Jerrilyn was predeceased by her brother, Jason McKevitt.

Cremation by Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y. Private Inurnment took place at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, N.J.

A Memorial Service for Jerrilyn will be held at Kingdom Hall, Harriman Heights Road, Monroe, N.Y. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local animal shelter of one’s choice.

