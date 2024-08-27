Jeanne M. Vasseur, 58

Jeanne M. Vasseur passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 58 years old. Daughter of Donald and the late Marie (Beauchemin) Vasseur, she was born in Plainfield, New Jersey, on October 18, 1965.

Jeanne worked as a bagging clerk at ShopRite grocery store in Monroe. A former altar server and parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, Jeanne was most recently a dedicated parishioner of St. Anastasia Church in Harriman.

Jeanne was loving, giving, and accepting of everyone she ever met, wanted always to help, and was known especially for her awesome bear hugs that you could feel her love through. Almost always preceded by “Come here, you!”, these special hugs were joyful, reassuring, and irreplaceable. She loved to cook for people and enjoyed creating delicious and unique stir-fries for her sister Judy. During Jeanne’s very active years, she participated regularly in The Special Olympics at West Point Military Academy, winning many medals for her athleticism.

Survivors include her father Donald J. Vasseur of Monroe, NY; brother David Vasseur and wife Miriam of Pine Bush, NY; sisters Judy Vasseur, Donna Wilson and husband Michael, and Aimee Vasseur, all of Monroe, NY; her beloved nieces and nephews Sarah, Dan, John, Aaron, Mike Jr., Bob, Amanda, TJ, and Robert; and her great nieces and nephews Katarina, Jackson, Augusten, Ryan, and Cullen. Jeanne was predeceased by her mother Marie and her sister Anne Marie.

Visitation: Friday, August 30, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 21 North Main Street, Harriman, NY. Cremation to take place at Cedar Hill Crematory. Interment of cremains will be at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jeanne’s name to The Down Syndrome Association at DSAHV.org or to The Alzheimer’s Association at ALZ.org.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).