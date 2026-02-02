Jean F. Hubbard passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2026. She was 85 years old. Daughter of the late John and Virginia (Wyman) Hennings, she was born on Nov. 23, 1940, in New York, N.Y.

Jean was a Registered Nurse at Montrose VA Hospital in Montrose, N.Y.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Kelly Wach of Green Bay, Wis.; sister, Nancy Campis of Lake Huntington, N.Y.; and grandson, David Hubbard. In addition to her parents, Jean was also predeceased by her loving husband, Merel G. Hubbard, Jr., and brother, John F. Hennings.

A heartfelt thank you to her nieces, Vicky Hennings and Lisa LaPlante, whose compassion and dedication allowed her to pass peacefully at home, surrounded by the warmth and love of her cherished family during her final moments.

Services will be private.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. 10930, (845) 782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com