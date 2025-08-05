Jean C. Burgio peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 2, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late Charles A. and Mary E. (née Dunne) McKeever, she was born on Nov. 16, 1936, in Hollis, N.Y.

After graduating from Dominican Commercial High School in Jamaica, NY, Jean attended the NY Foundling Hospital School of Nursing in Manhattan. She worked for several years as a pediatric nurse at the hospital, and various other jobs in New York City before embarking on her true calling and favorite role as a Mom. She loved her family deeply and was an incredibly loving mother and grandmother. After spending 22 years in Monroe raising her family, working, and enjoying time with friends, she moved to Long Island, where she lived and worked for several years as a secretary before retiring and returning to Orange County to be closer to family. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved the beach, traveling, reading, watching old movies, and most of all, spending time with family and friends. She was loved and admired by all who had the pleasure to know her for her warmth, kindness, strength, sense of humor and good nature. She leaves us with many happy memories and will be greatly missed by her beloved family.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Thomas Burgio and his partner Elizabeth “Coby” Keller of Leverett, Mass.; Carol Burgio-Ray and her husband, John, of Denville, N.J.; Pamela Burgio and her husband, Xavier Fromageot, of Sugar Loaf, N.Y.; sister, Joyce St. Germain of Sayville, N.Y.; grandson, Paul Fromageot; nephew and niece, Rob Hayden and Diane Greenway; brother-in-law Vincent Burgio; and her lifelong friend, Kathleen Buckley and her family. In addition to her parents, Jean was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Gerald P. Burgio, and her sister, Doris A. Herzog.

The family would like to thank the many medical specialists at Crystal Run, Garnet, NY-Presbyterian, and MSK who treated Jean through the years. In particular, we would like to acknowledge Drs. Alvin and Stephanie Viray; Dr. Sherma Winchester-Penny; Dr. Ali Hmidi; and Dr. Rui Wang, NP Katie Rudy-Tomczak and nurse Jen Keller. Your expertise and dedication saw Jean through multiple challenges with compassion and sincere concern, for which she was truly grateful.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 8, 2025, at St. Columba Church, 29 High St., Chester, N.Y. Interment will follow at St. Columba Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.