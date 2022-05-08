Janice Ann Lampariello, the retired manager for sales of Polo Clothing in Woodbury Commons for ten years and a local area resident for the past 24 years, died on May 2, 2022, at Garnett Medical Center in Wallkill, NY.

Janice was 69 years of age.

Janice was a loving and devoted wife of 33 years to Joseph Lampariello and was known for her unconditional love of animals.

She is survived by her husband Joseph at home and several great-nieces and nephews, Krissi Lampariello, Marisa, and her husband Tommy Geberth and Bill Lampariello.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

A Celebration of Janice’s life will occur at 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Cremation will follow at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., under the care and supervision of Thomas & Brendan Flynn.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.

Memorial contributions in Janice’s name to Pets Alive: 363 Derby Rd, Middletown, NY 10940, would be appreciated by the family.

To offer an online memorial, please visit www. flynnfh.com and leave a message or picture for the family to share with.