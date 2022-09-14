Janet M. Dowsett, of Warwick, NY, passed away on September 7, 2022 at the Kaplan Hospice House in Newburgh after a brief illness. She was 89 years old.

Born on March 28, 1933 in New York City, she was the daughter of John and Myrtle (nee Pinto) Scanlon.

While a resident of Hillsdale, NJ for many years, Janet worked for Fairleigh Dickinson Dental School in Hackensack. After moving to Warwick, NY, she was involved for many years with the swim lesson programs at the Warwick Valley High School and Homestead Village. Her responsibilities included lifeguard training, teaching swim lessons, water aerobics, and running the programs.

Janet is survived by her four sons: Steven Hayden of Ireland, Robert Hayden and his wife Cara of Warwick, NY, David Dowsett and his wife Mary of Marco Island, FL, and Brian Dowsett of Hawaii. Seven grandchildren: Shannon, Kelly, Daniel, and Bruce Hayden, Poppi Costello, Jessica Dowsett, and Matthew Dowsett; one great-grandchild Landon Hayden and her best four-legged friend, Daisy. She was predeceased by her husband Albert (2018) and son Thomas Hayden and daughter Debbie Dowsett.

Memorial visitation will be on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 2-4:00 p.m. and 7-9:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY with a Funeral Mass on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, followed by interment in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Warwick Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 61, Warwick, NY 10990 or Hospice of Orange & Sullivan Counties, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.

Funeral arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com