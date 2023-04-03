James Swyryt

James “Jimmy” Swyryt passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022, at the age of 64, in Rockland County, NY, after a two-year struggle from a traumatic injury. He showed strength and a positive attitude throughout it, a true testament to the type of person he was.

The son of Michael and Mary Swyryt, he was born on Feb. 26, 1958, in Wallington, NJ, and has resided in Chester, NY, for the past 22 years. He was a member of St. Columba Church and a frequent sight for friends and neighbors as he sat on his porch with one of his Rhodesian Ridgebacks or rode his big green John Deere lawn mower.

For those who knew Jimmy, he was not only the biggest and loudest person in the room but also the biggest heart. He loved bringing joy and laughter to others and always ensured everyone had a good time. He would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it. Jimmy lived a quiet life but took great pleasure in visiting Mexico and wearing his fedora on the beach with a drink in one hand and a cigar in the other. His passing brings a deep sadness, and his bright white smile (which he was very proud of) will be dearly missed.

Jimmy is survived by his devoted life partner of 27 years, Virginia Catalano. He is also survived by his son and future daughter-in-law, Steve Swyryt and Caitlin O’Brien, his daughter Kristina Swyryt-Vassiliou and son-in-law John Vassiliou who gave him his beautiful granddaughters Hazel and Quinn, and his brother Michael, sister-in-law Denise, and nephews Nicholas and Michael. He also leaves behind Virginia’s family, whom he loved like his own and shared a lifetime of memories with mother-in-law Virginia Jankowiak, Cara Catalano and her partner Scott Swierski of North Ridge, CA, Michael Catalano and his wife Johanna of Anaheim, CA, and Steven Catalano and his wife Aubry along with their children, Hailey and Ryker, who affectionately referred to him as “Poppy.”

A Memorial Visitation is being held on April 15, 2023, between 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

A Life Celebration will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral Home.

Cremation was performed at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., under the direct care and supervision of Thomas & Brendan Flynn.

Funeral care is provided by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers. To offer an online memorial for the family to view, please visit www.flynnfh.com.