James J. Burns (Bop/Pappo), of Monroe, NY, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. He was 83 years old. The son of the late Owen Joseph and Beatrice (Reilly) Burns, he was born on November 13, 1939, in Bronx, NY.

James attended St. Luke’s Grammar School and Cardinal Hayes High School in the South Bronx. He was able to achieve his lifelong goal of joining the fire department.

James was a FDNY firefighter for 25 years with Engine 83, Bronx, NY. He ended his career as a Lieutenant for Engine 46, Bronx, NY. He was a member of the AOH, Joseph Duelk, Jr. Division in Monroe, NY; a member of the Holy Name Society of FDNY; a member of the Retired Firefighters of Orange County, and a parishioner of St. Mary’s Church in Washingtonville, NY.

James is survived by his wife, Maureen/Judy (Morgan) Burns, at home in Monroe, NY; his daughters: Lauren Burns of Wallington, NJ; Maura Creeden and her husband, Kevin, of Rock Tavern, NY; and Erin Lee and her husband, Christophe,r of Oceanside, NY; as well as one sister, Kathleen Cowan, of Riverside, CT; and four grandchildren: Ryan and his wife, Amanda; Kaleigh and her husband, Tyler; Morgan, and McKenna. James was predeceased by his brother, John Burns.

James was a family man who was very faithful and proud of his Irish heritage. He was known for his humor and his witty one-liners. Through his 40 years on FDNY, he was often a confidant to many. His pragmatic approach to life provided guidance to family, friends, and brothers.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville, NY, followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Donations in James’ memory may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, www.t2t.org or to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550 www.hospiceoforange.com/kaplan-residence/

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.