James Francis Besold, of Sarasota, FL, passed away on November 5, 2022, at the age of 54.

Born in New York, Jim resided in Fair Lawn, NJ before moving to Orlando, FL, where he worked at Disney World, then to Sarasota, where he had most recently worked at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Jim possessed a great sense of humor and quick wit that he continued to display as he bravely fought through his cancer diagnosis. Jim was thoughtful and kind, always giving of himself whenever needed. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys and he enjoyed beach days, barbeques and spending time with his family and friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his Father, John, and his Mother, Mary. He is survived by his Brothers John (Debe) of Hiillsborough, NJ, Stephen (Nancy), of Walpole, MA and Bill (Heidi), of Monroe, NY and his Sisters Mary Bosco, of Highland Mills, NY, Susan O’Neil, of Fair Lawn, NJ, Patricia Comppen, of Fair Lawn, NJ and Barbara Besold of Ft. Wayne, IN, as well as his nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, all of whom will miss him very dearly.A Celebration Of Life will be held for family and friends to share stories, memories, love and laughter.