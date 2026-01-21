James F. Doyle of Pine Island, N.Y., a longtime former resident of Monroe-Woodbury, passed away on Jan. 17, 2026, at age 62.

The son of the late John and Cecelia Doyle, he was born in New York, N.Y. on July 31, 1963

James is survived by his loving wife, Christine Doyle, of Pine Island, N.Y.; his children, Ryan Doyle of Newburgh, N.Y., and Kaitlin Leighton and her husband, Jacob Leighton, of Freeport, Maine; and his beloved grandson, Asher Leighton, of Freeport, Maine.

He is also survived by his siblings, Kathleen McDonnell and her husband, Bill of Monroe, N.Y., Loretta Platero and her husband, Julio of Harriman, N.Y., Michael Doyle of New York City, N.Y., along with 11 nieces and nephews, two great-nieces, and 1 great-nephew. He was predeceased by his brother, John Doyle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Columba R.C. Church, 27 High St., Chester, N.Y. 10918.

The family entrusted James’ care to the Flynn family and the entire staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Center.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society in honor of James.