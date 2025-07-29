James E. Piscitelli, of Monroe, N.Y., formerly of Floral Park, N.Y., and a resident for 52 years, passed away at the age of 76 on July 26, 2025, at Elant Health Care in Goshen, N.Y.

Jim retired after 29 years of dedicated service with Local 3 IBEW, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), the electricians’ Union.

He was born on Aug. 8, 1948, in Queens, N.Y., to the late James and Genevieve Piscitelli.

Jim was an active member of several organizations, including the Bronx Acorn Club, Westchester Mechanics, the Floral Park Fire Department, the Tri-State Car Club, and the Orange County Antique Auto Club.

A beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend, Jim was known for his strong work ethic during his time as an IBEW Local 3 Electrician. He was particularly proud of his work with the union, including running the scoreboard at Yankee Stadium, a job he cherished. Jim deeply loved his family, especially his late wife, Nola, and the knowledge that they are finally reunited brings comfort to those he left behind.

He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Nola, their son Anthony Piscitelli, and his sister, Ann Mancz.

Jim is survived by his son, James A. Piscitelli, and his wife, Eileen, of Florida, N.Y., as well as his daughter, Laura T. Piscitelli, also of Florida, NY. His six grandchildren also survive him: Kira Lunde, Dure Piscitelli, James A. Piscitelli, Jr., Maya Piscitelli, Brody Lunde, and Jose Piscitelli, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, located at 139 Stage Road, Monroe, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, located at 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, N.Y., at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church Cemetery, located at 616 Union Corner Road, Florida, N.Y.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Jim’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

The family has entrusted the care of Jim to Brendan and Thomas Flynn, along with the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers. Please feel free to leave a condolence for the family to share.