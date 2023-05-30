James A. Bell passed away on May 23, 2023 at his residence in Monroe, New York. He was 66 years old. Son of the late Lewis and Ruth (Gasper) Bell, he was born on October 29, 1956, in Tuxedo, New York.

James owned and operated Bell Imported Auto Service in Monroe, New York.

Left to cherish his memory are his children: Peter Bell, Justin Bell (Karin Haley) and Brian Brown; brothers: Edward Bell and Walter “Tex” Bell; and his beloved grandchildren: Kevin Bell and Hannah Bell. In addition to his parents, Jim was also predeceased by his loving wife, Evelyn, and son, Christopher Brown.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with a Chapel Service beginning at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, New York 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, New York.

Memorial contributions may be made to a local Animal Shelter of your choosing.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, New York. 845-782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.