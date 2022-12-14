Ilse J. Horton, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY, passed away on December 10, 2022 at Valley View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Goshen. She was 89 years old.

Born in Munich, Germany on September 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Hermine (Kögl) Kientzler.

After the war, Ilse left Germany and immigrated to the United States by herself in 1951 at the age of 19.

She went to school to become a beautician. She worked at Luci’s Salon in Warwick for many years and Schervier Pavilion, where she made many friends.

Ilse is survived by her sons, Ken Horton of Daytona Beach, FL and Steve Horton and his wife Terri of Newburgh, NY; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Diane Kientzler of NJ, and Evelyn Kientzler of Warwick. She was predeceased by her husband Robert; son Robert R. Horton; and two brothers, Richard and Helmut Kientzler.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 13th from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY, followed by interment in Warwick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ilse’s memory to your local Humane Society

Arrangements were entrusted to Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com