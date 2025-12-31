Henry G. Frey, of Cold Spring, N.Y., passed away at his home on Dec. 28, 2025. He was 69 years old. The son of the late Eleanor (Rose) and Henry Frey, Jr., he was born on March 7, 1956, in Tuxedo, N.Y.

Henry was a cook at The Thayer Hotel in West Point, N.Y. He was an avid bowler, and he enjoyed being a surveyor’s helper.

Henry is survived by his siblings: Cynthia Culmone and her husband Richard, of New Hampton, N.Y.; Daniel Frey and his wife Nancy, of Highland Mills, N.Y.; and Jonathan Frey and his wife Alison, of Ocala, Fla. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews: Julia, Cheryl, Christopher, and Nicholas.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of one’s choice.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950 (845) 782-8185; www.ssqfuneralhome.com