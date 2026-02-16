Helen Whittle, of Astoria, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. She was 97 years old. Daughter of the late Frank and Mary Grabowski, she was born in Flushing, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 1928, and was the youngest of nine children.

Helen was a homemaker who lovingly cared for her family. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Astoria, N.Y., where she belonged to the Rosary Society, coached the bowling and softball leagues, and was an avid volunteer for many church functions.

She is survived by her children: Margie Coco and her husband Michael of Highland Mills, N.Y., Robert Whittle of Pine Bush, N.Y., and Barbara Murphy of Victoria, Minn.; and by her grandchildren: William Whittle, Erin and her husband Fred Zappa, Stephen Whittle, Daniel Murphy and his wife Amanda, and Olivia Whittle; her great-grandchildren: Lyla Zappa and Kellan and Lacey Murphy; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband Walter Whittle, and by her three brothers, and five sisters.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. on Thursday, Feb. 19, at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter Street, Highland Mills, NY, followed by interment at Long Island National Cemetery in Pinelawn, N.Y.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. , (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.