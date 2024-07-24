Helen M. Slezak, 79

Helen M. Slezak passed away on July 21, 2024, at Middletown Park Manor in Wallkill, NY. She was 79 years old. Daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Coyne) Brooks, she was born on January 16, 1945, in Bronx, NY.

Helen was an executive secretary for the director of Housing and Public Works in West Point, NY. She was a proud member of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Steven Slezak and his wife Valerie of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters Monica Brooks of Harriman, NY, and Catherine Boyd of Barnegat, NJ; granddaughter Kenna Slezak; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was also predeceased by her siblings John Brooks, Gregory Books, Nora Gray, and Anne Watkins.

Visitation: Friday, July 26, 2024, 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY 10930.

Funeral Mass: Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.

Interment: Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart-St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Still Road., Monroe, NY 10950.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, New York (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).