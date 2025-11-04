Helen M. Lake

Helen Mary Lake (Lynch), a long-time resident of Monroe N.Y., formally of Stony Point, N.Y. passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 17, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was 77 years old.

The daughter of John & Mary E McElroy Lynch, she was born on Jan. 17, 1948, in Stony Point N.Y. Helen shared her life with her late husband, Irv Lake.

Her greatest joy was her family and her love of cooking. She was an avid reader who loved Stephen King and loved watching the Yankees. Helen had a huge heart and quite a sense of humor.

Helen is survived by her daughter Lisa Pittinger, her husband David; three grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, and Isaiah; her sister-in-law Kathleen Caruso; Timothy Lopez who she raised as her son; and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, husband Irv Lake, brother John E. Lynch, and two sisters Jeanette Burch and Gail Mann.

A Burial of Cremains took place at St Mary’s Cemetery in Washingtonville on Saturday, Oct. 25.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan at https://shorturl.at/2LkRF.

The family entrusted Helen’s care to the Flynn family and staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.