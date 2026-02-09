Helen E. Page, long-time resident of Highland Mills, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh, N.Y. on Feb. 8, 2026. She was 83 years old. Daughter of the late Harry and Helen (Lewis) Eckard, she was born in New York, N.Y. on Sept. 17, 1942.

Helen was a beloved homemaker, dedicated to her family. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills.

Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband Alfred M. Page, her daughter Dreama Ward, and her brother Harry Eckard.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children: son Fred Page and his wife Dawn, of New Windsor, N.Y.; and daughter Helen Navarro and her husband Pablo, of Port Jervis, N.Y. Helen leaves behind a legacy of five grandchildren: Mark Ward and his wife Krissy, AJ Page, Dylan Page, Alejandra Navarro, and Katrina Navarro; as well as four great-grandchildren: Melanie, Bailey, Travis, and AJ.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, at Smith Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y.

Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026, at the Funeral Home, with Interment to follow at Cemetery of The Highlands, Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to: Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Lane, Newburgh, N.Y. 12550 www.hospiceoforange.com/give-now.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y. 10930.