Helen A. Ferreira, 90

Helen A. Ferreira, of Central Valley, New York, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 5, 2024, at 90 years old. A woman of extraordinary grace and elegance, Helen leaves behind a legacy of love, selflessness, and timeless beauty, both inside and out.

Helen was born on January 13, 1934, in Cornwall, NY, the youngest of six siblings. For many years, Helen was a well-loved short order cook at her family’s business, the Central Valley Diner. Later she became a data entry specialist for Waldenbooks. Helen spent the entirety of her life in Central Valley, where she built a warm and loving home, with her husband of 68 years, John Ferreira. Together, they had a beautiful life surrounded by family and friends. Helen’s family was everything to her. She devoted her life to her loved ones, always putting them first and showing them the true meaning of unconditional love. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who made everyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. Her warm heart and infectious laugh will be missed by all.

Her faith was of the utmost importance to her, and she proudly attended St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills, NY.

Helen had a love for cooking and entertaining. No one ever went hungry in her presence. Whether it was a holiday gathering, impromptu dinner, or just coffee and cake because family stopped by, her home was always filled with delicious food, laughter, and a full pot of coffee. Helen found a great deal of joy in bringing people together, and all were always welcome. Helen was an active and energetic soul. She was an avid walker and loved to be on-the-go up until the end. Her love for adventure was also evident in her trips to Atlantic City, where she enjoyed the thrill of the quarter slot machines.

Helen was the daughter of the late James and Angelina (Viscusi) Crusco. Left to cherish her memory are her children Christopher Ferreira and his wife Michele of Whitehouse Station, NJ, Stephen Ferreira and his wife Pam of Charlotte, NC, and Linda Reyle and her husband Jim of Montague, NJ. Helen was a loving grandmother to Zach, Cyndi, Tim, Jacquelyn, Jessica, John James, Jenny Lynn, and Jaclyn; had 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and a grand dog. In addition to her parents, Helen was also predeceased by her husband John Ferreira and siblings Joseph Crusco, Carl “Sonny” Crusco, Angie Rando, Mary Bonetti, and Rose Clark.

Helen Ferreira was the epitome of grace, elegance, and love. Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and everyone whose life she touched.

Visitation: Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 515 Rt. 32, Highland Mills, NY.

Funeral Mass: Monday, November 11, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 26 Hunter St., Highland Mills, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550, (845-561-6111 or hospiceoforange.com).

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Highland Mills, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).