Harry John Hill, Jr., 93

Harry John Hill, Jr., of Newburgh, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 4, 2023. He was born on September 5, 1930, to Adele (Fiore) and Harry John Hill, Sr. in Westchester, NY. Harry and his beloved sister and brother, Adele Feeny and James C. Hill, grew up in Eastchester, NY.

Harry graduated from Eastchester High School in 1949, where he was known as “Big Ben.” After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. National Guard. He joined Local #38 Sheet Metal Workers Union where he continued to work for 41 years. In 1960, Harry moved to Suffern, NY, to start a family. Throughout his life, Harry enjoyed nothing more than time with his family, including his parents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Harry was an avid sportsman and hunter; he was a lifetime member of the Monroe-Chester Gun Club and the NRA. Harry also enjoyed history, cars, and a good steak.

He is survived by four of his children: Harry John Hill, III, married to Deborah A. Hill; Diana M. Iannaccone, married to Raymond Iannaccone; Bonnie A. Patrikis, married to Constantine Patrikis; and G. Barrett Hill. He is also survived by his 13 grandchildren: Heather M. Schrepel; Carmine R. Iannaccone, married to Christine Attanasio; Julia A. Iannaccone; Paul N. Patrikis, married to Karlee Patrikis; John W. Schrepel, Jr.; Domenic S. Iannaccone; Kimberly M. Hill; Anthony G. Iannaccone; Harry John Hill, V; Margaret A. Patrikis; Andrea N. Hill; Taylor L. Hill; and Barrett T. Hill. Harry is also survived by his five great-grandchildren: Jace N. Hill, Constantine M. Patrikis, John W. Schrepel, III, Sloane A. Patrikis, and Justine J. Hill.

Harry was predeceased by his siblings: Adele Feeny, and James C. Hill, and by his eldest daughter Deborah Adele Hill Schrepel, who was married to Jack Schrepel.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 10th at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Rd., Monroe, NY. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY. Interment at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY, will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home: 845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com.