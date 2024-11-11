Harry Hicks, 73

Harry Hicks, a longtime resident of Nanuet, New York, died peacefully at his residence on November 6, 2024, at 73 years of age. The son of the late Isabella and Warren Hicks, he was born on June 7, 1951 in Nyack, NY.

Harry was a postal carrier for the United States Post Office of Port Chester, NY, for over 20 years.

Harry was a very easygoing person — humble and down to earth; he would give you the shirt off of his back. He was funny and would make people laugh, including himself, when he laughed at his own jokes. Harry loved the outdoors — taking walks and fishing. He loved catching snakes and crawfish. He was very generous and giving. He donated to the ASPCA and other animal protection groups every month. Harry was proud that his father served in World War II. He loved to read. He loved his beer.

Harry Hicks — the man with no filter. A man’s man. Beer, fishing, guns, working out — what makes a tough guy tough. He never showed what was hurting him so that no one would worry. He loved different cultures and trying new food. A really friendly, outgoing guy. If he was tough on you, it’s how he expressed his love. Tough guys like Harry are a dying breed. - Rich D.

Harry is survived by his daughters Vanessa Arius and Rachael Robinson of Monroe, NY. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Abigail, Oliver, Charlie, Justin, Christian, Gianna, Giovanni and Gabriel, as well as his three great-grandchildren, O’syrus, Milan, and Kaden.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Shrine Church, 36 W Nyack Rd, Nanuet, NY 10954.

Burial: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, 36 W Nyack Rd, Nanuet, NY 10954.

Brendan and Thomas Flynn at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc. will provide cremation care in Chester, NY. The family has entrusted Harry’s care to the Flynn Family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers. In honor of Harry, please consider making a donation to the ASPCA on his behalf.