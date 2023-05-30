Harold Reynolds

Harold “Tupper” Reynolds, of Central Valley, NY, passed away at his home on Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was 80 years old. Son of the late Harold George and Dorothy June (Tupper) Reynolds, he was born on March 18, 1943, in Newburgh, NY.

Tupper was President and Owner of H. Reynolds & Son, Inc. in Central Valley, NY. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, honorably serving his country from 1964-1966, and he was an active member of the community in which he lived and worked, as a member of the Central Valley Fire Co., and the Hudson Valley Oil & Heat Council. He loved boats and boating, and he belonged to the Newburgh Yacht Club.

Tupper was known for his smile, and he enjoyed being in the presence of other people. He will be dearly missed.

Left to cherish Tupper’s memory are his son, Harold D. Reynolds, and his wife, Renee, of Highland Mills, NY; his son, Richard R. Reynolds, and his wife, Kristine, of Monroe, NY; his daughter-in-law, Sharon Reynolds, of Middletown, NY; his sister, Marsha Stratton, of Central Valley, NY; and his four grandchildren: Shane, Ricky, Ryan, and Bryan; in addition to many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Tupper was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol (Olin) Reynolds, his son, Timothy Reynolds, and his sister, Joy Reynolds.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment at Cemetery of the Highlands, Highland Mills, NY.

Donations in Tupper’s memory may be made to the Hudson Valley Honor Flight, www.hvhonorflight.com.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com.