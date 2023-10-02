Grace A. Martini, 78

With great sadness, we announce the passing of Grace A. Martini, a longtime resident of Chester, NY.

Grace was a retired warehouse worker for Amscan and was 78 years of age when she passed away on September 25, 2023, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y.

She was born in Southfields, NY, the daughter of the late Dean and Grace Ann Conklin.

Grace is survived by her husband, Robert, and her son, Michael, who reside at home.

She is also survived by her sisters, Phyllis and her husband Gene, Mary and her husband Danny, and Joan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Grace was pre-deceased by her son Jamie; her sisters Linda, Irene, and Agnes; and her brothers Dean and Leslie.

Visitation was held on Monday, October 2, 2023, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, located at 3 Hudson Street in Chester, NY.

Cremation will follow at Oxford Hills Crematory in Chester, NY.

Funeral care is provided by Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers: 845-469-2525.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions to a charity of one’s choice in Grace’s memory would be appreciated by the family.