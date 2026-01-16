Giovanni Schirripa, of Warwick, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 12, 2026, at The Valley Hospital in Paramus, NJ. He was 87 years old. The son of the late Rocco and Marianna (Tropea) Schirripa he was born on Oct. 2, 1938, in Gioiosa, Ionica, Italy.

Giovanni worked for NICO Construction in New York, N.Y. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, N.Y.

Giovanni is survived by his loving wife Theresa, at home in Warwick, N.Y.; his daughter Adriana Lodato and her husband Richie of Warwick, N.Y.; his two brothers: Rocco Schirripa of Monroe, N.Y. and Eugenio Schirripa of Middletown, N.Y.; six grandchildren: Robert, Sabrina, Victoria, Isabella, Anthony, and Gianna; and by one great-grandchild, Hudson. In addition to his parents, Giovanni was predeceased by his daughter, AnnMarie Schirripa-Harrington, his brother, Francesco Schirripa, and his sister, Maria Schirripa.

Giovanni was larger than life in everything he did. A devoted husband, dad, and beloved Papa, he found his greatest joy in caring for his family and bringing people together. He loved making wine and cheese, tending his garden, and sharing the fruits of his labor with family and friends. Giovanni especially loved having people over at his home, where there was always food on the table, laughter in the air, and a warm welcome for everyone. His generosity, warmth, and vibrant spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, at Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y., followed by interment at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Middletown, N.Y.

Memorial donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950, 845-782-8185, www.ssqfuneralhome.com