Gina Rose Ringe, a resident of Monroe, NY, passed away on May 8, 2026, at age 34.

The daughter of Josephine Ringe and the late Steven Ringe, she was born in Queens, NY, on June 3, 1991.

We are heartbroken beyond words by the tragic loss of our beloved Gina Rose. She was a beautiful soul – Kind and loving.

May her memory always be a blessing, and may we continue to honor her life by carrying forward the kindness and love she shared so freely.

Gina is survived by her loving mother, Josephine Ringe; her brother, Peter, and his wife, Marzana Ringe; and her sister, Amanda Ringe. She is also survived by her nieces and nephew, Aria Rose, Noah Joseph, and Amal Rose, along with numerous cousins who loved her dearly.

Visitation was held on Saturday, May 16, 2026 at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, 139 Stage Road, Monroe, NY 10950.

Burial took place on Monday, May 18, 2026 at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.

Final Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn, Thomas F. Flynn, and Megan Morales, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.