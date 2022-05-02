Gina Amanti Pateman, 53, of Califon, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Gina was born on February 28, 1968 in the Bronx, New York and was raised in Monroe, New York. Gina was an occupational therapist who loved helping the elderly. Gina had a larger-than-life personality and made many friends wherever she went.

She enjoyed being outdoors. Her favorite place to be was on her porch or by a bonfire while listening to country music. She loved the tranquility of being out in the country and taking walks. Most of all, Gina loved her family and would do absolutely anything for her kids.

Gina is survived by her children, Cecelia, Tyler and Julia, her mother, Teresa Amanti, her siblings, Joseph Amanti and wife Lisa, Carla Amanti MacDavid, Paul Amanti, and Gregory Amanti and wife Heather, many nieces and nephews, the father of her children Thomas Pateman, and by too many friends to possibly list. She was predeceased by her father, Michael, nephew, Matthew Amanti, and her best friends, Karri and Lisa.

A beautiful mass was celebrated at St. Luke Parish in Long Valley, New Jersey.