Gertrude C. Polito, 89

Gertrude C. Polito of Goshen, NY, passed away on January 31, 2025, at The Valley View Center. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Jennie (Domanowski) and Frederick Glasser, she was born in Yonkers, NY, on May 4, 1935.

Gertrude was a teacher’s aide with BOCES of Dutchess County in Hopewell Junction, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Michael Polito of Goshen, NY; brother Benjamin Glasser and his wife Anne of Yonkers, NY; nephews Lawrence Schott and wife Linda of Pine Bush, NY, David Schott of Sommerfield, Fl., and Joseph Schott of Warwick, NY; and nieces Sandra Fenwick of Waymart, Pa., and LuAnn Starr of Monroe, NY. She also leaves behind one grandchild as well as two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Gertrude was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Polito, her sons John and Vincent Polito, and her sister Claire Schott.

Visitation: Wednesday, February 5, 2025, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 11 a.m. at St. Anastasia Shrine, 21 N. Main Street, Harriman, NY.

Interment: St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Arrangements were made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950.