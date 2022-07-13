Germaine A. Sullivan of Monroe, NY passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 87 years old. The daughter of the late Lillian (Dube’) and Albini Beauregard, she was born on January 7, 1935, in New York, New York.

Germaine was a Hygienist Assistant at the office of Dr. Bruce Weiss, D.D.S. in Monroe, and she was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, as well.

Germaine is survived by her children: John T. Sullivan and his wife Oranicha of Merritt Island, FL; Thomas F. Sullivan, Jr. and his wife Diane of Monroe, NY; James R. Sullivan and his wife Vicki of Greenville, NY; Ann Sullivan of Monroe, NY; and son-in-law Andrew Tuohy of Haledon, NJ. She is additionally survived by 9 grandchildren: Kailee, Thomas, Christopher, Austin, Andy, Ricky, Annabelle, James, and Ohm. In addition to her parents, Germaine was predeceased by her husband Thomas F. Sullivan, Sr., her son Joseph Sullivan, her daughter Jeanne Tuohy, her brother Robert Beauregard, and her sister, Sister Irene Beauregard.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Service will begin at the funeral home at 6:45 p.m. A Graveside Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 15, 2022, at Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, NY, followed by interment.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe.

(845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.