George Keyer, a retired New York City Police Officer for the New York City Transit and longtime resident of Washingtonville, N.Y., died peacefully on Oct. 26, 2025, at his residence. He was 82 years old.

The family has selected private services without public visitation.

Brendan and Thomas Flynn will provide cremation care at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, N.Y.

The family entrusted George’s care to the Flynn Family and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers.

