George Buermeyer, 86, a 56-year resident of Laurel Ridge, Tuxedo, NY, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2023, after a short illness. George was born on March 13, 1937, in Hackensack, NJ.

He was the beloved husband for 61 years of Juliet; proud father of Teresa, George, and Andrew; and grandfather to Patrick, Alison, Molly, Kristen, and Quinn.

A MIT graduate in architecture, he specialized in hospital design with projects in both the U.S. and Middle East. He enjoyed his extensive record and book collections, playing piano duets with his daughter, and the daily NY Times crossword puzzle. He also was an avid gardener and an expert builder of rock walls.

A private cremation was held at Oxford Hills Crematory, Inc., Chester, NY, under the direct supervision and care of Thomas & Brendan Flynn.

A Celebration-of-Life Open House is scheduled at Arrow Park Mansion, Monroe, NY, on Sunday, October 22, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. All friends, family, and former colleagues are warmly invited to come and share their memories of George’s life and career.