Gene R. Conklin, 84

With a broken heart, I must inform you of the passing of Gene Ronald Conklin. Gene R. Conklin died on December 5, 2024, at his home in Monroe, NY, at the age of 84. He was born on November 29, 1940, the son of the late Katherine Slamen and David Conklin.

Gene worked for the Town of Monroe Highway Department, from which he retired.

Gene is survived by his wife, Barbara Conklin, whom he was married to for over 30 years; his sons, Gene “Ronny” Conklin Jr. of Washington state, Thomas Conklin of Washington state, and Frank Conklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his mother, Katherine Slamen; father, David Conklin; Patricia and Robert Tomar; Nick and Gerry Bozland; Katherine “Tooky” Conklin; and Frank Conklin.

The family entrusted Gene’s care to the Flynn Family and Funeral Cremation and Memorial Center and staff.