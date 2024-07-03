Gaetano Fraioli, 77

Gaetano Fraioli, known as Tom by all, passed away on June 29, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, NY. He was 77 years old. Son of the late Domenico and Maria (Guglielmo) Fraioli, he was born in Colfelice, Italy, on November 24, 1946. Tom and his family immigrated to America when he was a young boy, and he grew up in Mamaroneck, NY.

Tom spent his career as a highly regarded and talented contractor in New York City. He once served as a member of the Village of Mamaroneck Fire Department. He was an active member of the Smallwood community lake patrol and civil association and a Girl Scouts of America troop dad, and often volunteered at St. Margaret’s soup kitchen. He was also a member of the Family Church. He was a diehard Jets and Yankees fan, a cigar connoisseur, and an amazing storyteller who enjoyed telling his corny recycled decades-old jokes, just to get a laugh. He loved a good campfire surrounded by his family with a glass of Johnny Walker in his hand. He loved traveling either in his RV or “cruising” the high seas on any Royal Caribbean ship.

Tom was the kindest man with an infectious laugh. The love he had for his family was unwavering and he was a friend to everyone. He made light of any bad situation and fought his health challenges like a warrior until the bitter end.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife and love of his life, Marie (Bauer), who he affectionately called “The Warden”; children Rosemarie Hennessey (John), Chris Draper, Brian Draper (Evelyn), Dominick Fraioli (Nancy), DonnaMarie Fraioli (Mariah), and Annmarie Fraioli; his children adopted by his heart, Mariah Ellison (Ginger), Johnny Adler (Sabrina), and Victoria Yaloz; 27 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sisters Antoinette and Ginette “Gina”; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; countless nieces and nephews; and his ever faithful sidekick, his dog Turbo, aka Turbo-Man. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his son Jeremy Draper; his sisters Josephine, Anna, and Rosa; his mother and father-in-law, Margaret and Fred Bauer; and his granddaughter Elizabeth.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Passion 4 Paws, PO BOX 791, Dayville, CT 06241, or Danbury VFD Battalion 19, 65 Jefferson Avenue, Danbury, CT 06810.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).