Frank Liquori, 85

Frank Liquori of Hoschton, Ga., passed away on March 12, 2025, at Northeast Medical Center in Braselton, Ga., surrounded by family. He was 85 years old. Son of the late Francis and Margaret Liquori, he was born in Manhattan, NY, on October 26, 1939.

Frank worked for Merrill Lynch, the Monroe-Woodbury school district, and the Cornwall school district. Frank was a veteran of the United States Army, a volunteer for the Harriman Engine Company (also serving as fire chief), and a member of both the Orange County Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the New York State Association of Fire Chiefs. Frank was a devoted Catholic with a worshiping relationship at St. Anastasia Church in Harriman, NY, and at the Prince of Peace Church in Flowery Branch, Ga., while also being a member of the Knights of Columbus and the men’s club of Prince of Peace.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife Catherine Liquori (Nagel); daughter Donna Liquori McGuire and her husband Mark of Delmar, NY; son Michael Liquori and his wife Lisa of Hoschton, Ga.; his beloved grandchildren Anthony Liquori, Zoe Ferry (McGuire) and her husband Daniel Ferry, and Nia McGuire; and many beloved relatives. Frank was predeceased by his mother Margaret and his father Francis Liquori, as well as his sisters Edith and Mary.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

