Francis Joseph Walter II, 61

Francis Joseph Walter II passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at his home in Chester, NY. He was 61 years old.

Son of the late Francis Joseph Walter and Dorothy Patricia Forst Walter, Francis was born on September 1, 1962, in Tuxedo, NY. He was a self-employed painter.

Survivors include his daughter, Ashley Higgins of Goshen, NY; brothers, Dan Walter of Charlestown, R.I., and Rob Walter of Haslet, Texas; sister Georgine Molloy of Warwick, NY; grandson Kyle; and nieces and nephews.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).