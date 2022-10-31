Frances Sclafani of Goshen, NY passed away on October 6, 2022, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 71 years old. The daughter of the late Hippolita (Guerra) and Manuel Rodriguez, she was born in Havana, Cuba on October 4, 1951.

Frances worked as a teacher and then a principal for the New York City Board of Education in Bronx, NY. She was a life-long student who had a passion for learning and was devoted to providing opportunities to all her students. She was an enthusiastic mentor for new professionals throughout her distinguished career.

Frances will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. She will be remembered as one of the most selfless and impactful people in the lives of her family, friends and community. She was also a faithful parishioner of St. Anastasia Parish Church in Harriman, NY.

Frances is survived by her loving husband Salvatore Sclafani, at home in Goshen, NY; her daughter Michele Mattison and her husband Brian of Monroe, NY; her son Kenneth Rosenstein and his husband Paul Johnson of Chadds Ford, PA; her daughter Lauren Olmo and her husband Jonathan of Goshen, NY; and by her 6 grandchildren: Emma, Ryan, Riley, Brayden, Charlotte, and Wyatt.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 13th at The Church of St. Anastasia, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY; followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Frances’ name may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 22324, New York, NY 10087 www.givenowlls.org

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, Monroe.

(845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.