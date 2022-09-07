Frances L. Freely, of Manassas, VA, (formerly of Highland Mills, NY) entered into eternal rest on Friday, September 2, 2022. She was 85 years old. The daughter of the late Mary (Scolaro) and Chester Cummings, she was born on September 24, 1936, in Bronx, NY. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Arthur C. Freely and her sister, Leanora Springer.

Fran worked as a housewife, mother, mentor, volunteer, and friend to her three children. Living on the mountain in Highland Mills she was always happy and content. Her passing was not unexpected, as she had been in declining health over the past few years, was bed ridden for the last year but still enjoyed her British TV shows and pictures of her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. But while she may have been physically confined to her bed, she was still very much alive. She left a legacy of love, which is maybe the greatest thing any mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend can leave.

Frances is survived by her son, Paul Freely and his wife Barbara, of Monroe, NY; and her daughters: Lee Ann Brown and her husband Gary of Manassas, VA and Beth Anne Rauch her husband Daniel of Dallas, TX. She is survived by seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Kathryn, Nicholas, Sarah, Caitlin, Mason and Alexandra (you can all go outside and play without the door being locked behind you). She is also survived by her six great grandchildren: Rilyn, Natalie, Kaedin, Kyndall, Leanora, and Darren.

She will be sorely missed, but she is no longer suffering the pains and discomfort she had known this past year. It gladdens our hearts to know she is dancing with dad again, and towards the end of her days, that’s the only place she wanted to be.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Fran’s honor to the ArthritisFoundation.org.