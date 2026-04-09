Evelyn C. Faber, a lifelong resident of Monroe, N.Y., passed away on Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., at the home of Duncan and Betsy Nichol. She was 101 years old. Daughter of the late Helen (Durland) and Henry Coleman, she was born in Monroe, N.Y., on March 14, 1925. She was known as Evelyn, Ev, Mom, and Gg.

Evelyn loved working in the New York City Patent Office as an artist and serving as a pre-school teacher at the First Presbyterian Church for 25 years. She was ordained as an Elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, N.Y., where four generations of her family have attended. She was currently the church’s oldest member, was a lifelong choir member and loved arranging the flowers in the sanctuary. Evelyn also enjoyed doing tai chi with her friends. She was an avid gardener, quilter, seamstress, artist, crocheter of snowflakes and angels, and animal lover. She was ever so thankful for the wonderful life that she was given.

On October 13, 1945, Evelyn Coleman was married to Isaac “Ike” Faber. Together, over 68 years, they raised a large loving family of seven children, 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish Evelyn’s memory are her children: Arthur “Gary” Faber, Elizabeth “Betsy” Faber Muente Nichol (Duncan), Henry “Hank” Faber, Nancy Scrivner (Charlie), Robert Faber (Chong Ae), and John Faber (Tara); her grandchildren: Heather Price, Kirsten Houck, Kirk (Sue) and Glen Muente, Monica and Ivan (Nicole) Scrivner, Isaac Faber, Kelly (Jesse) Loyd, and Craig (Marie) and Kyle Faber; her great-grandchildren: Stephanie, and Holden (Cassi) Price, Kyla, Justin, and Lucas Muente, Dominic and Josephine Scrivner, and Luna, Brynn, and Bailey Loyd, and her great-great-grandchildren: Emily and Matthew Nofsker. She is additionally survived by her sister Clarice Coleman, her sister-in-law Betty Coleman, son-in-law Ralph Houck, many nieces and nephews, and adopted families and friends from near and far.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband Isaac “Ike” Faber, her daughter Mary Ellen Houck, her brothers: Benjamin Coleman, Donald Coleman, sister-in-law Marie Coleman, and Richard Coleman, her sister-in-law Sarah Coleman, and brother-in-law Gino Silvestri, Sterl Price.

The family thanks Hudson Valley Hospice for the wonderful love and care they gave to Mom and us. She wanted to adopt every one of you. Special thanks to Yvarie, Ellen, Holly, Tamara, Denise with

Bailey, the dog, and Rev. Nate. “Say goodnight, Gracie.”

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Funeral Service will begin at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, April 15, at First Presbyterian Church, 142 Stage Rd., Monroe, N.Y.

Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Monroe, Hudson Valley Hospice and Dutchess County SPCA.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.