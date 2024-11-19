Ellen P. Comerford, 84

Ellen P. Comerford passed away on November 15, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. She was 84 years old. Daughter of the late Patrick and Catherine (Kane) Riordan, she was born on May 13, 1940, in New York, NY.

Ellen dedicated her life to being a devoted wife, caring mother, and loving grandmother. As a eucharistic minister and a member of the Lazarus Society, she exemplified service and compassion. She was a member of St. Anastasia Church, and passionately volunteered for Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, Meals on Wheels, and the Monroe Senior Center, leaving a lasting impact on her community.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeff Comerford Sr. (Monroe, NY); children Jeff Comerford Jr. (Staten Island, NY), Brian Comerford (Oak Brook, Il.), and Claire McLafferty and her husband Jim (Waldwick, NJ); siblings Richard Riordan and his wife Rita (Larchmont, NY), Lorraine Antonucci and her husband Ugo (Jupiter, Fl.), and Ann Marie Butler (Queensbury, NY); grandchildren Ryan, Kieran, Patrick, and Elizabeth; and by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Thursday, November 21, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Rt. 17 M, Harriman, NY.

Cremation: Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Food For The Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073, or Smile Train, P.O. Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com).