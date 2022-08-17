Elizabeth Jane Bosco Serra, of Central Valley and Monroe, passed away on August 15, 2022. She was 89 years of age. The daughter of the late John and Mazie Bosco, she was born in the Bronx, New York. Elizabeth went on to become a gifted and talented teacher at Monroe Woodbury Schools for 54 years.

Elizabeth was of a member of the College of New Rochelle Alumni and a long time supporter of Public Television. Elizabeth was a devoted, patient, exceptional mother to her family and a second mother to many who loved her both in the school system and the community at large, since she was an example of true loving care in her quiet sweet way of honoring all those in her sphere of influence.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Charles E. Serra, Jr. She is survived by her six children: Dr. Julianne Forbes, of Bridgton and Westport Island, Maine; Charles Serra, III (Debra) of Mamaroneck, NY; John Serra ( Bernadette Murphy) of Cranford, NJ; Maria Serra of Harpswell, Maine; Christina Carolan of Monroe, NY and Frances Serra (Elizabeth Spirig) of Newburgh, NY. Her 11 grandchildren Ella Ting Forbes, Charles E. Serra IV, Olivia Serra, Brigette Murphy, Sean Murphy, Christina Serra, Francesca Serra, Gianna Barnhart, Tasha Barnhart, Emmett Carolan, & Brigid Carol. Elizabeth is also survived by her three great grandchildren Sean Murphy, Pheonix Wilder French, Flora Gaia French. Her nieces and nephews Alison LaBelle, Ginny Biscow, and Sean Michaels. Lastly, she is survived by her siblings Helen Cantwell and John Bosco.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 11:00 am, in Sacred Heart R.C. Church located at 26 Still Road, Monroe, N.Y. 10950. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of the Hudson Valley, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4060 or to Hospice or Orange & Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Ct, Newburgh, NY 12550, would be appreciated by the family.

Funeral Arrangements and Cremation Care have been entrusted to Brendan T. Flynn and Thomas F. Flynn, Directors and Certified Cremation Specialists of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc.