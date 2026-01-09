Elisabeth Held of Highland Mills, N.Y., passed away on Jan. 6, 2026, at Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in Newburgh. She was 97 years old. Daughter of the late Josef and Elisabeth (Baumeister) Dolata, she was born in Germany on Aug. 4, 1928.

Elisabeth was a dedicated parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church in Highland Mills. She worked as a sales associate for Shop-Rite in Oakland, N.J.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving sons, Ulrich Held and wife Shirley, of Midland Park, N.J., and Gerald Held and wife Linda of Highland Mills, N.Y. She will be remembered by her grandchildren, Andrew and Peter, as well as her cousins in Germany, Mia Sellinat, and Theo and Inge Matena.

In addition to her parents, Elisabeth was predeceased by her husband, Autur Held.

There will be no services. Cremation by Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, N.Y.

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 515 Route 32, Highland Mills, N.Y.