Eileen R. Brady, 78

Eileen R. Brady, a resident of Monroe, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the Garnett Health Medical Center in Wallkill. She was 78. The daughter of the late Christopher and Dorothy Rose Sharp, Eileen was born on July 14, 1945, in Brooklyn.

Eileen graduated from the New Dorp High School – Class of 1963 and eventually relocated to Orange County. She was employed by the Greenwood Lake School District since 1983.

Survivors include her children, Kathleen Brady, Joseph Brady, Patrick Brady; seven grandchildren; brothers/sisters Maureen Rosko, Kathleen Chiarulli, Bart Sharp, Geoffery Sharp, and Fran DiNatale; and many nieces and nephews.

Eileen was predeceased by her husband Joseph V. Brady and grandson Tyler.

Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Strong-Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak Street, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Church, 41 Windermere Ave, Greenwood Lake, NY 10925. Interment will immediately follow at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY 10924.

Memorial contributions in Eileen’s may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting donate.cancer.org.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service: 845-477-8240 or visit zmmemorials.com.