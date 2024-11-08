Eileen M. Poletynski, 83, of Chester entered into rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at Milford Manor, West Milford, NJ.

Eileen was born August 19, 1941, in Manhattan, NY, the daughter of Thomas and Charlotte (Boyle) Joyce. She married Joseph M. Poletynski.

Eileen spent the majority of her working career at Arden Hill Hospital, Goshen, NY, as a human resources manager. After her time at the hospital, she spent 10 years as office manager of Dr. Koch Dental Office in Central Valley, NY, before retiring.

Eileen is survived by husband Joseph, sons Steve (wife Lisa) and Jim (wife Diane), granddaughter Kate, grandson Sean, brother Tommy Joyce, sister Ginger McKinnon (husband Hugh), brother Joe Joyce (wife Louise), sister-in-Law Joan Sutton (husband Paul), sister-in-Law Jean Kithcart, and many very special nephews and nieces.

November 28 will be Eileen and Joe’s 60th wedding anniversary.

Visitation: Monday, November 11 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Mass of Christian burial: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. at St. Columba R. C. Church, 27 High St, Chester, NY.

Burial: Orange County Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen (donovanfunerals.com).