Edwin J. Decker Sr., 87

Edwin J. Decker Sr. passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 87 years old. Son of the late Earl Decker and Christina Muir, he was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, on November 4, 1936.

Edwin was a groundskeeper for the New York State School for the Deaf in White Plains, NY, for many decades. He was a loving family man and provider. He was an avid sports fan, enjoyed gardening, loved his many pets and wildlife, was a skilled woodworker, and small engine mechanic. He was loved deeply by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Edwin John Decker Jr. of San Diego, Calif., Michael James Decker (Kara Jessen) of San Diego, Calif., and Barbara Jean Decker-Curry (James Curry) of Cherryville, N.C.; grandchildren Michael James Curry (Victoria Anderson), and James Avery Curry; sister Mary (“Susie”) Nenna of Port Jervis, NY; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and by too many friends to mention. In addition to his parents, Edwin was pre-deceased by his wife Suela Filomena Decker; his brothers Leon Decker, Earl (“Jimmy”) Decker, and Robert Decker; as well as his sisters Christina (“Chrissy”) Penaluna and Lillian Calo.

There will not be a public memorial visitation, as the family will have a private service.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).