Surrounded by his family, Edward W. Behr passed away peacefully on June 5, 2025, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, N.Y. He was 71 years old. Son of the late Kenneth and Ethel (Shields) Behr, he was born on July 28, 1953, in Bronx, N.Y.

Ed served his country as a PO3 in the United States Navy from 1972 to 1975. Following his honorable discharge, he pursued a career as an Electrician at Orange & Rockland Utilities in Spring Valley, N.Y. He was an active member of the American Legion Post #488 in Monroe, N.Y., as well as the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #1941 in Mahwah, NJ.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Kenneth Behr and his wife, Kimberly of Washingtonville, N.Y.; and Nikolaus Behr and his wife, Kristin of Central Valley, N.Y.; siblings Walter Behr of Airmont, N.Y.; and Victoria Behr-Norey of Milford, Pa.; and his beloved grandchildren, Jaxson, Mackenzie, Nikolaus, and Riley. In addition to his parents, Ed was also predeceased by his loving wife, Victoria L. Behr.

Edward’s loved ones have ensured his legacy will live on through organ donation.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A Graveside Service will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kan. 66675.

Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., Funeral Homes, Monroe, N.Y. (845) 782-8185 or www.ssqfuneralhome.com.