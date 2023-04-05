Edward Patrick Ford was born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1938 to Martin Ford of Dublin, Ireland, and Catherine (McKernan) Ford of Carluke, Scotland. He passed away after a long illness on Dec. 11, 2021 and is preceded in death by his older sister Josephine, and younger siblings Catherine and Martin Eugene. He is survived by his wife Teresa Joan Ford of Hilton Head, South Carolina, his daughter, Christine Ford of New York City, his son Edward Ford of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and his only grandchild Morgan Elizabeth Guidry of New York City.

Edward was a veteran of the US Army and National Guard, and a retired Detective with the New York City Police Department. He was a long-time resident of Harriman, New York, as well as Queens Village, NY, and spent the last 10 years of his life in retirement, in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

In 1977, he received a Combat Cross for “an act of extraordinary heroism” in the line of duty from the New York City Police Dept. He is known for his love of woodworking, gardening, and entertaining in his backyard, his appreciation of his Irish and Scottish heritage, and for teaching his daughter how to drive “stick-shift” on the winding roads of Harriman State Park.

He will be interred with military honors at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY on April 25, 2023.