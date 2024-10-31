Edward G. Nielsen, 81

Edward G. Nielsen passed away on October 20, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. He was 81 years old. Son of the late Edward A. and Alice (Bissell) Nielsen, he was born on September 4, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY.

Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis aboard the U.S.S. Wasp. Following an honorable discharge from the navy and then the army reserve, he owned and operated Foremost Business Machines, Inc. a family-owned and operated network integration company. He also worked as a realtor in the Hudson Valley. Additionally, he was a founding member and past president of the Chester Rotary, a former church council member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Monroe, NY, and a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Warwick, NY. He was famous for his “dad jokes” and the love of his family.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Linda Nielsen, who resides at home; son Brandon Nielsen and his wife Helena (Derrig) of Blooming Grove, NY; grandson Philip Edward Nielsen; brother-in-law Lance Lizzul; sisters-in-law Leslie Scherrer and Laura Jene DeCicco and her husband Sal; nephews Lance A. Lizzul, Stephen Scherrer, Adam DeCicco (Anna), Christian Lizzul, and Dennis Scherrer (Danielle); nieces Tabitha Hankins (Mark) and Elissa Spanakos; and his great nieces and nephews Noah, Olivia, Madeline, Regan, and Valerie.

Memorial service: Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 35 Kings Highway, Warwick, NY.

Cremation took place at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.