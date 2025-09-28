Dr. Harvey O. Feldman

Dr. Harvey Owen Feldman passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Sept. 25, 2025, after an extended battle with cancer. He was 81 years old. Son of the late Myron and Pearl (Jaffe) Feldman, he was born on Sept. 25, 1944, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Harvey graduated from Brooklyn College and subsequently earned his Doctor of Optometry degree from Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia, Pa. He had a distinguished career as a well-loved and well-respected optometrist. He established Monroe Family Eyecare and practiced there with pride and humility for 46 years.

He married his college sweetheart Arlene (Karp) Feldman in 1968. For 57 years they built a beautiful life in a warm and loving home, first in Highland Mills and then in Warwick. Their family blossomed with four children, their wonderful spouses, and 11 grandchildren, whose love and connection are deep and will continue to grow with Harvey’s memory as their guiding light. His humor, kindness, integrity, and endless generosity will be felt for generations.

Harvey was devoted to his religion and community. He was the past president of Monroe Temple and the Woodbury Lions Club, and a member of the Woodbury Community Association and the American Optometric Association. He was a supporter of many local organizations and a soccer coach for many years in the Monroe-Woodbury recreational leagues.

He enjoyed tennis, skiing, bike riding, bocce, poker, and cheering his grandchildren on as they took part in sports, theater, dance, 4-H and more. He and Arlene loved traveling, cruising and spending weeks in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the winter. He loved the Mets, Rangers, Giants, and all the teams of the colleges his children and grandchildren attended.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Arlene Feldman of Warwick, N.Y.; children, Jackie Gollinger and her husband, Brad, of Monroe, N.Y.; Matt Feldman of New York, N.Y.; Melissa Lesser and her husband, Kevin, of Monroe N.Y.; Andrew Feldman and his wife, Katie, of West Hartford, Conn.; his brother, Richard Feldman and his wife, Janice, of Huntington Woods, Mich.; 11 grandchildren: Jordan, Dakota, Maya, Ethan, Mac, Jackson, Madison, Ryen, Ariella, Blake, and Sydney, and by several nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Monroe Temple, 314 N. Main St., Monroe, N.Y. Interment will follow at New Montefiore Cemetery in West Babylon, N.Y.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Skin Cancer Foundation (www.skincancer.org), Leptomeningeal Cancer Foundation (www.lmcancer.org) or Dancing While Cancering (dancingwhilecancering.org).

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185.